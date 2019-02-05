Nashville SC 2019 Single Game Tickets on Sale Now

Nashville Soccer Club single game tickets are on sale for its 2019 USL Championship home schedule. The slate features 12 Saturday games and five midweek starts in its 17-game regular season home schedule. All home games will kick off at 7 p.m. CST.
Single game tickets start at just $15 and are available to purchase at NashvilleSC.com/singlegame or through a Nashville SC ticket representative at (615) 457-8200.
The USL Championship regular season will begin at home for Nashville SC as they take on newcomers Loudoun United FC on March 9, followed by Saint Louis FC on March 16. May, August and October will be the busiest months of the season at home as each feature three home contests. Five of the final six games for Nashville will be at home as the club looks to secure a second consecutive postseason berth. A full home schedule can be found at NashvilleSC.com/2019schedule.
Season Ticket Memberships for Nashville SC’s final USL Championship season before moving to MLS in 2020 are still available at NashvilleSC.com/seasontickets and begin at just $10 a game. Purchasing season tickets will secure your place in line when MLS tickets go on sale.