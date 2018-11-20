Nashville MLS Signs Daniel Rios as First MLS Player

Nashville’s Major League Soccer (MLS) team announced the signing of forward Daniel Ríos, from Club Deportivo Guadalajara of Liga MX in Mexico as its first MLS player.
“Signing Daniel as our first MLS player shows our commitment to put a talented, diverse and exciting team on the field from day one of this franchise,” said Nashville MLS CEO Ian Ayre. “We look forward to welcoming him to the club and to seeing him play his part in our Major League Soccer ambitions.”
A native of Mexico, Rios, 23, had been with CD Guadalajara, more commonly known as “Chivas,” since 2015, when he made his club debut with two appearances in the Apertura Copa MX. Most recently, Ríos spent the 2018 season in the U.S., his first abroad, on loan with North Carolina FC in the United Soccer League (USL).
“Daniel is the first of many players we will bring to the MLS roster,” said Nashville MLS GM Mike Jacobs. “He has real potential, and we are looking forward to continuing his development over the next 12 months ahead of our entry into Major League Soccer. He is exactly the type of young, exciting talent we have in mind, scoring 20 goals with North Carolina FC and a successful career as a Mexican youth international.”
Ríos has played in 48 games for Mexico at the youth level, appearing in U-18, U-20 and U-21 for the Mexican National Team. The striker was a starter on the U-20 Mexico team that beat the MLS Homegrown squad in the summer of 2016.
Until Nashville MLS takes the field, Ríos will be loaned to Nashville SC of the USL.