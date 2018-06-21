Nashville FC Falls in U.S. Open Cup Play on Wednesday

A 2-1 loss at Louisville in the Round of 16 in the U.S. Open Cup broke Nashville SC’s 11-game unbeaten run and put the team out of the 2018 U.S. Open Cup. Louisville went up 2-0 and Nashville SC was able to prevent a shutout with a goal by Matt LaGrassa in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to equalize at Lynn Stadium in Louisville. It was LaGrassa’s first goal this season.
Two of Nashville’s three losses this season have come at the defending USL champions, and the club has given up 2 goals in each of the losses, the only games Nashville has given up 2 goals this season.
Nashville SC will be back in action on Tuesday, June 26 at First Tennessee Park in Nashville. Nashville’s next three games will be at home with the homestand culminating in a July 7 game at Nissan Stadium against FC Cincinnati.