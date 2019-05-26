Nashville Drops Series Opener to Round Rock

The Sounds lost the first game of a six-game series 11-5 on Saturday night against Round Rock. The Express offense was hot, hitting four home runs off Nashville pitchers.
Garrett Stubbs hit a two-run home run to get Round Rock on the board first in the third inning.
Zack Granite hit a triple in the bottom half of the third and scored on a passed ball to give the Sounds their first run of the game.
Round Rock scored five runs in the top of the fourth. AJ Reed hit a two-run homer. Taylor Jones doubled and scored on a Nick Tanielu single. The Sounds would walk in three more runs to extend the Express lead 7-1.
The Sounds scored one in the fourth when Nolan Fontana reached on a fielder’s choice to score Andy Ibanez. It was still 7-2, Round Rock.
Nashville continued to crawl back in the fifth with two more runs. Eli White hit a triple down the left field line that scored Scott Heineman. White would score on a Matt Davidson ground out to cut the Round Rock lead 7-4.
The Express continued to hit as they led off the sixth with back-to-back home runs by Alex De Goti and Kyle Tucker. Reed would get another RBI on a single and he would score on a Taylor Jones double to give Round Rock the 11-4 lead.
White made some noise for Nashville when he hit a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh but that is all the Sounds would get as they lost 11-5 to Round Rock.
Tomorrow’s game will be the first night game on a Sunday this season for the Sounds. With first pitch at 6:35 p.m., Nashville right-hander Phillips Valdez (0-6, 5.50) will face off against Round Rock right-hander Rogelio Armenteros (1-3, 4.91).
Post-Game Notes
– With today’s 8-5 win, the Sounds are now 19-28 on the season.
– Hunter Cole extended his season-long hitting streak to nine games. He is hitting .514 (18-for-35) with 11 runs, two doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI.
– Zack Granite and Eli White tripled tonight, give Nashville their first game with multiple triples in one game.
– Sounds starter Ronald Herrera lasted 3.2 innings, his longest outing of the season.
