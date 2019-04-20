Nashville Drops Opener Against San Antonio

The Nashville Sounds lost their series opener 5-2 against the San Antonio Missions Saturday night. The Sounds are now 2-3 in the season series against the Missions.
With two outs in the top of the second inning, San Antonio struck first with a two-run homer to right field by Lucas Erceg to put the Missions up 2-0.
The Sounds threatened in the bottom of the fourth. Andy Ibanez drew a two-out walk that was followed by back-to-back hit-by-pitches on Chase d’Arnaud and Carlos Tocci to load the bases. Nashville couldn’t capitalize as Jett Bandy flew out to right field to end the inning.
The Missions scored another run in the top of the fifth after Erceg led off with a triple. He scored on a David Freitas sacrifice fly to put the score at 3-0.
Nashville plated their first runs in the bottom of the sixth. Willie Calhoun led off with a single and reached third base on a hit-and-run single by Matt Davidson. Ibanez knocked in Calhoun with a single of his own. After a fielder’s choice to put runners on the corners, d’Arnaud stole second base while Davidson stole home on the throw down to second. That cut the lead to 3-2.
San Antonio’s bats came alive in the top of the eighth with three hits. Mauricio Dibon and Keston Hiura hit singles. Both scored on a Tyrone Taylor double to extend the lead 5-2. That would be enough to hold off the Sounds and give the Missions the win.
A double-header is featured at First Tennessee Park on Easter Sunday to make up for Friday’s rainout. Nashville’s right-hander Ariel Jurado (2-0, 4.50) will face San Antonio’s right-hander Zach Brown (0-1, 4.08). First pitch is at 2:05 p.m. Game two will start approximately thirty minutes after the conclusion of game one.
Post-Game Notes
– With tonight’s 5-2 loss, the Sounds are now 4-11 on the season.
– Sounds’ starting pitcher Taylor Hearn worked through the 6th inning for the first time this season and recorded his first quality start, allowing three runs on two hits and three walks with six strikeouts.
– Matt Davidson’s steal of home was the second time Nashville achieved the feat this season. Carlos Tocci stole home back on April 5 against Iowa.
– San Antonio’s five hits are the fewest hits allowed by Nashville’s pitching staff this season.
– Kyle Bird made his first appearance for the Sounds after starting his season with the Texas Rangers.
