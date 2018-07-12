Nashville Drops 1-0 Decision in Charlotte

Nashville SC’s collective frustration materialized in the first half in the form of Matt Pickens.
The Nashville goalkeeper had just made a quality, leaping save in the 43rd minute on a free kick shot, only for the rebound and subsequent pass turn into the eventual game-winning goal for the Charlotte Independence’s Kevan George.
Afterward, Pickens wailed at his teammates, pumping his fists in the air as veins popped from his neck. The anger at a scramble goal given up on a night that Nashville had not looked all too capable offensively was evident to everyone at the Matthews Sportsplex.
Nashville dropped a 1-0 decision on the road to a Charlotte team depleted by discipline suspensions and lineup management. Nashville did so without a shot on goal in the first half and no prime scoring chances in the second half.
All expansion teams go through a list of firsts. The stretch of dropped results that began with the loss to Louisville City in the U.S. Open Cup last month is Nashville SC’s first run of missed opportunities.
Nashville has earned four of a possible 12 points in the last four games and has been plagued by a scoring outage. In the last six USL games, Nashville has scored more than one goal once, which was against 15th place Atlanta United 2. The club has also still not gained a result in which it has given up the first goal in a game.
Nashville SC returned to a three-center back defensive formation Wednesday with two wing backs in Kosuke Kimura and Taylor Washington.
Washington has especially been a flexible option in the lineup. His placement as a midfielder trekking up the left side has been a feature of Nashville lineups over the last month, including when Washington is subbed in late in games. But he shifted back a bit against Charlotte while still making attacking runs down the left.
The alignment is also the defensive formation in which Nashville won 2-0 against the Independence in April at home.
Defender Bradley Bourgeois did not make the 18-player lineup Wednesday after aggravating a knee sprain during Saturday’s draw against FC Cincinnati.
The center back has only been out of the lineup in three USL games before the Charlotte match. London Woodberry took his place in the starting lineup, and Jordan Dunstan returned from loan at Inter Nashville and was available from the bench.
STORYLINES
– The loss is just Nashville’s fourth of the USL season and first on the road since April 14.
– Nashville moves to sixth in the Eastern Conference standings with the loss. Even with the loss, Nashville is just two points out of third.
– The first shot on target for Nashville didn’t come until the 84’ minute, but Nashville controlled much of the second half with 62 pct. possession.
– It’s the second consecutive game without a goal for Nashville. It ties the longest goalless streak since the opening two games of the season.
– Nashville has officially hit its halfway point in the USL season after 17 regular season games. It will have a 10-day break before its next USL game.