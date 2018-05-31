MYFL Signups on Saturday

Signups for the Manchester Youth Football League resume on Saturday at the Manchester Recreation Center. The signups will be held from 9 AM to 1 PM for the football players AND cheerleaders. The MYFL is looking for boys and girls ages 5 to 12 for the league for the upcoming fall season. The MYFL will also hold registration days on Saturday, June 9th and Saturday, June 16th. The league will begin practices in July. Folks needing more information, or wishing to register online, can visit the league’s website at: MYFLRaiders.com
MYFL league president Lawrence Phillips and cheer coordinator Kristy Cassel were guests on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show talking about the upcoming season. They were also excited to announce that the MYFL home games will be moved to Carden-Jarrell Field this year beginning in August. “It is a chance for the little Raiders to play on the same field that the big Raiders play on” said Phillips. You can listen to their whole interview by downloading the Coffee Coaches Show podcast at: https://www.podcastgarden.com/login/audio-28/28184/CCS052618Podcast.mp3