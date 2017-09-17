«

MYFL Report for Saturday, September 16

Gavin Smith of the Division 1 Raiders runs for a touchdown on Saturday

by Darryn Strickland

Last Saturday September 16, the Red Raiders took on the Moore County Blue Raiders in the first home game of the season. Each team did a fantastic job, and played hard during the games. Unfortunately, the peewee division did not play because Moore County does not have a team in that division.
The Div. 1 game was won by the Red Raiders with the score of 25-12. Gavin Smith led the team with 123 yards rushing and 3 touchdowns. Close behind him was Zachary McCormick with 63 yards and #15 Jacoba Fells with 32 yards rushing.
In the Div. 2 game, Red Raiders played hard against the Blue Raiders. The game was close, but the Red Raiders come to victory with the score of 6-0. On the offense #9 Zander Gomez led the team with 90 yards, and #5 Gabriel Hambly with 33 yards rushing and a touchdown for the Red Raiders. On the defense #4 Carlos Martinez led with 6 tackles, and Kaleb Dodson recovered a fumble for the Red Raiders.
In the Div. 3 game, the score was tied in the first half, but the Blue Raiders seemed to quickly double that in the fourth quarter as the hard fought game was lost 43-18. On the offense Nico Sanfilippo led the team with 70 yards rushing and a touchdown. Jacob Barlow ran for 56 yards rushing, and 2 touchdowns for the Red Raiders. On the defensive side of the ball, Jonathan Akers had 9 tackles.
Next week, September 23, the Red Raiders host Homecoming at Dyer-Boldin Field. There will be games, bouncy houses, and face paint. Make sure to come out and support our Manchester Youth Football League.