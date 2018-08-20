MYFL Football Report – August 25

The Manchester Youth Football League traveled to Lynchburg on Saturday in a league tripleheader. The Raiders squared off against the three Moore County teams on a beautiful late summer afternoon. The Raiders came home with a pair of wins in the 3 contests.
The Division 1 Raiders shut out Moore County on their way to a 38 to 0 win. The Division 2 Raiders had a hard fought battle before pulling out the 13 to 6 win. The Division 3 Raiders came up 2 points short to Moore County as they fell 42 to 38.
The Raiders will take off this weekend for the Labor Day holidays. The Raiders will host their first home games on Saturday, September 8th at Carden-Jarrell Field. The Raiders will take on Shelbyville in a tripleheader. The Division 1 game will kick off at 2 PM.