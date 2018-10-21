MYFL Division 2 Raiders Season Ends with Runner Up Finish

Story by Lawrence Phillips
The Manchester Youth Football League Division 2 Red Raiders received a police escort from the Manchester Police Department on their way out of town heading to their first ever SMTYFA Super Bowl appearance.
Shelbyville won the toss and elected to receive.
On the third play of the game Steven Bobo of Shelbyville sliced through the Raiders defense for a touchdown which was the beginning of a career day for Bobo. The extra point run was good and Shelbyville lead 7-0.
Manchester answered with a reverse that resulted in a long toss from AJ Whitman to Matthew White for the touchdown. White added an extra point kick for an additional 3 points and Manchester lead 9-7.
Shelbyville fumbled on the next possession and Manchester drove down the field and scored again when White escaped from the Shelbyville defense. White added another extra point kick making the score 18-7.
After that it became the Steven Bobo show as he scored on long runs in back to back possessions making it Shelbyville 21 Manchester 18 at halftime.
In the second half it was all Shelbyville with a stingy defense which throttled the Red Raider offense and Bobo running for 3 additional touch downs. Shelbyville added another score in the 4th to make the final score Shelbyville 40 Manchester 18.
Congratulations to the MYFL Division 2 Red Raiders on their second place finish in the SMTYFA 2018 season.