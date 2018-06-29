Motlow’s Janna Lewis named NJCAA All-Star

Lewis, a rising sophomore from Butler High School in Louisville, was named the Tennessee Community College Athletic Association (TCCAA) Freshman of the Year following her outstanding 2017-18 season at Motlow, where she averaged 16.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists for the Lady Bucks. She was also named first team all-conference.
Lewis is the first Motlow women’s player selected for the all-star event. Motlow men’s star Jaylen Barford was selected for the men’s all-star event three years ago in Las Vegas and was named the Most Outstanding Player following the event.
Practices and meetings in Atlanta will be held July 26 and 27, with games taking place on July 28 and 29. Entering her sophomore season at Motlow, Lewis is expected to be the centerpiece of Head Coach LaTanya Collins’ second Motlow team, which will open practice Oct. 1.
