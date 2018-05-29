Motlow Women’s Basketball Signs Florida Pair to National Letters of Intent
Jade Alexander(left) and Dominique Fields(right) [Photo provided]
The Motlow State women’s basketball program recently signed two student-athletes from Florida. Jade Alexander and Dominique Fields both played at Hallandale High School in Hallandale Beach, where Jade averaged 16 points per game and Dominique averaged 17. Both Jade and Dominique were named second team All-Broward County and both won a state championship as freshmen at Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale.