Motlow State Welcomes Lebanon’s Shelby Grow to New Soccer Program

Shelby Grow signs her letter of intent to play at Motlow joined by her parents Matthew and Tammy Grow(seated). Standing, from left, are Chris Bergeron, Lebanon High School head coach and Andy Lyon, Motlow State head coach. [Photo provided]
Lebanon High School defender Shelby Grow recently signed a National Letter of Intent to continue her soccer career as a student-athlete at Motlow State Community College. Shelby was named All-District 9-AAA following both her junior and senior seasons.
The Lady Bucks are wrapping up recruiting leading up to the official beginning of practice on Aug. 1, 2017. Grow joins a near full 2017 recruiting class including Kinsli Houck of Stewarts Creek High School whose father Jeff is a resident of Manchester (Story Link) Motlow’s inaugural soccer season opens during the final week of August. Motlow soccer coach Andy Lyon will be a guest on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show to talk about the upcoming season.