Motlow State Student-Athletes Earn Academic Honors for Spring 2017 Semester

Motlow State Community College featured 29 student-athletes, over 40 percent of the rosters of the baseball, softball, women’s basketball and men’s basketball teams, who achieved academic honors either on the Dean’s List or Honor Roll during the spring 2017 semester.
To be selected to the Dean’s List, a student must have a grade point average (GPA) of at least 3.5. To earn a spot on the Honor Roll, the GPA must be between 3.0-3.49. The following student-athletes, by sport, achieved academic honors.
Women’s Basketball
Dean’s List – Sepe Moore, Clarksville; Miranda Boutwell, Linden; Sara Vujacic, Slovenia.
Honor Roll – LisaJo Wygal, Bardstown, KY; Aja Robertson, Bells; Sydney Floyd, Murfreesboro; Shalyn Washington, Henrico, VA.
Men’s Basketball
Dean’s List – Rashawn Fredericks, Tampa.
Honor Roll – Kevonte Corley, Antioch; Dillion Smith, Lexington.
Baseball
Dean’s List – Jase Carvell, Lawrenceburg; Lane Whitesell, Lewisburg; Camron Harper, Smyrna; Cory Coggins, Gallatin; Ryan Hartigan, Winchester, VA; C.J. Brown, Mt. Juliet.
Honor Roll – Jake Fossick, Port Charlotte, FL; D’Marcus Guillory, Buford, GA; Luke Allison, Goodlettsville; Darin Keller, Tullahoma; Jordan Burdette, Leoma; Kirby Smith, Fayetteville.
Softball
Dean’s List – Breanna Owens, Fayetteville; Ashton Watkins, Lewisburg; Riley O’Neal, Fayetteville.
Honor Roll – Renee Bolduc, Madison, AL; Taylor Mitchell, Dellrose; Miranda Cooksey, Lewisburg; Sarah Wilson, Sparta.