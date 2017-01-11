Motlow State Opens 27th Softball Season with Late January Trip to Florida

Motlow State Community College will open its 27th season of softball competition on Friday, Jan. 27, when it travels to Clearwater, Fla., where it will spend three days playing six games against some of the nation’s top junior/community college programs. The Lady Bucks will play two games Friday, three Saturday and one Sunday.
Janice Morey
Motlow State Lady Bucks softball Head Coach Janice Morey will begin her second season leading the program when her team opens the 2017 season Jan. 27 in Clearwater, Fla. Morey led the Lady Bucks to a 28-24 record her first season, including a three-day run in the conference postseason tournament. Motlow’s first home game is March 3, when TCCAA rival Chattanooga State visits the Moore County campus. Photo by Jeff Reed Photography.
Motlow is coached by Janice Morey, set to begin her second season at the helm. Morey, who played for the Lady Bucks in the program’s early years, compiled a 28-24 record in 2016. She is assisted by her husband Randy, a full-time employee at Motlow.
The Lady Bucks will play a pair of road doubleheaders in February before opening Tennessee Community College Athletic Association (TCCAA) play on Friday, Mar. 3, when Chattanooga State comes to the remodeled Lady Bucks Field for a 1 p.m. doubleheader. The two teams will play another twin bill the following day at noon.
Motlow will travel to Decatur, Ala., on Thursday, Feb. 16, for a doubleheader against Calhoun Community College, with the first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m. On Wednesday, Feb. 22, the Lady Bucks will play a 1 p.m. doubleheader against the Martin Methodist College JV in Pulaski.
Once TCCAA play opens, the Lady Buck will only have one non-conference date the remainder of the season when they host the Martin Methodist College JV on Apr. 11 for a 2 p.m. doubleheader. All softball schedule play dates are doubleheaders.
Softball conference series are each four games, with weekend doubleheaders played on back-to-back days. All Motlow series are on Friday and Saturday except the weekend of Apr. 13-14, when the Lady Bucks will host Volunteer State.
Due to there being 10 teams in the TCCAA, the Lady Bucks play an uneven number of home and away conference series each year. For 2017, Motlow will host four conference series and travel for five. The three longest road trips for Motlow are Dyersburg State, Walters State and Southwest Tennessee, and the Lady Bucks will make all three trips this year.
Home series will be against Chattanooga State on Mar. 3-4, Roane State on Mar. 17-18, Jackson State on Apr. 7-8, and Volunteer State on Apr. 13-14.
The TCCAA began fast-pitch softball as an official sport in 1994, and Motlow has been a championship contender since its inception. The Lady Bucks won the conference title in 2009, advancing to the national tournament for the only time in school history.