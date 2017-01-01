Motlow State Bucks Open 44th Baseball Season Feb. 3 in Alabama

The Motlow State Community College baseball program will open its 44th season of competition on Friday, Feb. 3, when it travels to Hanceville, Ala., for a doubleheader against Wallace State Community College. The first pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Dan McShea
Motlow State Community College baseball Head Coach Dan McShea will begin his 11th season at the helm of the program when his team travels to Hanceville, Ala., on Feb. 3 to play a doubleheader with Wallace State. The first home game is Feb. 10, when Marshalltown (IA) visits the Driver Baseball Complex for a noon doubleheader. Photo by Jeff Reed Photography.
Head Coach Dan McShea enters his 11th year at the helm of the program, having compiled an overall record of 229-280-1 in his 10 seasons, including a 20-37 mark in 2016. McShea will be assisted full time once again this season by Cody Gaskill and by volunteer assistant Hayden Pewitt.
After visiting Wallace State, the Bucks will continue to Birmingham where they will play a doubleheader with Lawson State on Feb. 4. The home opener is Friday, Feb. 10, with a doubleheader scheduled against Marshalltown (IA) Community College at noon at the Driver Baseball Complex. The two teams will play another twin bill the following day.
Tennessee Community College Athletic Association play begins Mar. 3, at home, when a three-game series with Chattanooga State begins with a 1 p.m. single nine-inning contest. A pair of seven-inning games will be played the following day. All TCCAA series are scheduled for three games using the single nine inning game on the first day and a pair of seven inning contests the second day format.
The longest road trip for the Bucks will be Feb. 17-18 when they travel to Niceville, Fla., to play four games in two days. The opposition will be Northwest Florida State College, the host school, and Andrew College.
There are two long home stands scheduled. The first and longest is Feb. 24-Mar. 7, with nine games on the docket including the first conference series with Chattanooga State. The Bucks will also be at home for seven games in seven days from Apr. 7-14, including TCCAA series with both Jackson State and Volunteer State.
The season ends with Motlow’s two longest conference road trips; Walters State in Morristown and Southwest Tennessee in Memphis, on back-to-back weekends beginning Apr. 21. The TCCAA/Region VII Tournament is scheduled for May 7-10 at Volunteer State in Gallatin, and the national tournament begins May 27 in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Although Motlow began its baseball program during the first spring the school was open in 1970, there was no baseball played between the years 1983-1986. The program restarted in 1987 and has been vibrant since.
Motlow has 55 games scheduled for the 2017 season, three less than the maximum of 58. There are 27 home games scheduled, including 11 doubleheaders and five single games. Admission is free to all Motlow athletic events and the concession stand is always open.