Motlow State Bucks Beat No. 8 Walters State, Extend Winning Streak to Nine

The Bucks (15-3, 5-2) followed that win on Saturday by capturing their ninth victory in a row, beating visiting Roane State 74-60. The weekend wins came on the heels of Tuesday’s 88-82 win over Itawamba in Fulton, Miss. Motlow will travel to Memphis to face Southwest Tennessee on Friday, then play at Dyersburg State Saturday.
BUCKS 85 WALTERS STATE 49
Motlow gained the upper hand early against the visiting Senators, who entered the contest ranked No. 8 in the nation and sporting a 15-0 record. Behind a hot start by Rashawn Fredericks and Isaiah Hart, Motlow led 18-14 halfway through the first half and 37-29 at intermission.
The Bucks started the second half on a 13-2 run in the first six minutes and were never threatened from there. Motlow blistered the nets, shooting 62.5 percent from the field, including 14-27 from behind the three-point line. The Bucks won the rebounding battle 39-30 and dished out 24 assists while forcing the Senators into 18 turnovers.
Rashawn Fredericks led the way for the home team with another double-double, scoring 21 points and pulling down 15 rebounds while adding three blocked shots, two steals and two assists. Javion Hamlet also had a double-double, scoring 11 points with 10 assists and two steals.
Hart scored 19 points, hitting 5-8 three-pointers, and added five assists and two steals. Damarcus Williams was strong off the bench with eight points and six rebounds, and Aleksandar Zecevic also scored eight. Javel Gillespie added six points, Chad Emmons had five, Kevonte Corley scored three with seven rebounds, four blocked shots and three assists, and Jalen Bell and Ross Plunkett each scored two.
BUCKS 74 ROANE STATE 60
Motlow was visibly fatigued on Saturday on the heels of their dominating win over Walters, but when the Bucks needed their bench to step up it did, scoring 25 points with 15 rebounds, six assists and six steals.
The Bucks jumped out to an early 10 point lead against the Raiders and maintained that advantage through most of the first half, which ended with Motlow leading 42-32. The Raiders cut the lead to three, 51-48 with 10 minutes remaining, but Fredericks and Bell led the Motlow offense in the final minutes to secure the win.
Fredericks finished off a tremendous weekend with 28 points and 16 rebounds. Zecevic scored 11 of Motlow’s first 18 points and finished with 13 points and four rebounds. Bell was exceptional off the bench, scoring 10 with eight rebounds, two assists and two steals. Hart had nine points, four assists and three steals, Hamlet scored eight with eight assists and four steals, and Williams added six points and seven rebounds.
The Bucks are currently tied with Chattanooga State for second place in the TCCAA standings, just one game behind Walters State. Motlow will host Chattanooga State on Feb. 3.
