Motlow Soccer to Take on Columbia State in Manchester on Friday

The Motlow State Community College women’s soccer team will play its first home game of the season while welcoming its newest rival when Motlow hosts Columbia State on Friday, Sept. 7, at 6:30 p.m. in Manchester. The contest will be played at the soccer field behind the Raider Academy on Highway 55.
Motlow (1-0, 1-2-1) traveled to Oxford, Ga., for a pair of games over Labor Day weekend. The Lady Bucks played to a 1-1 tie with South Georgia State (SGS) Sunday, than battled through a quick turnaround and stifling heat before falling to the host team, Oxford of Emory College, 2-0 Monday.
Columbia State (1-0, 2-0), playing its first season of women’s soccer, opened the year with a win over Tennessee Community College Athletic Association (TCCAA) opponent Dyersburg State, also playing its first soccer season, and followed that by beating Meridian (Miss.) Community College last Saturday in Columbia.
Since Motlow joined the TCCAA in 1969, Columbia State has been its most significant rival, especially in men’s basketball and baseball. With women’s soccer now being played by four TCCAA schools, including Southwest Tennessee, and more expected to be added in the near future, the Lady Bucks and Lady Chargers are destined to become intense rivals in soccer, and that rivalry begins Friday.
Both Motlow and SGS scored goals in the first half Sunday before the defenses took over and shut out each other in the final 45 minutes. Daniela Ramos put SGS on the scoreboard first with a goal at the 19-minute mark. Motlow freshman Alexandra Rouse answered with her first goal of the season at 33 minutes, tying the score 1-1, which stood for the final 57 minutes.
Sophomore Emily Bryant got her first start of the season as keeper and shut down SGS in the second half. Motlow launched 22 shots on the day, including eight on goal, but credit SGS keeper Crysta Lynn Francis with seven saves. Rouse had six shots on the day, with three on goal, with Bailee Walls adding three shots.
Playing its second game in less than 24 hours, Motlow was unable to get its offense untracked Monday. Oxford took advantage, scoring its first goal just three minutes into the contest and adding its final goal at the 69-minute mark.
Bryant and freshman Annie Kate Gibson each played a half as keeper and each allowed a goal. Bryant had four saves in the first half and Gibson had two in the second. Offensively, Motlow managed three shots in each half, with Kayla Moultry, Walls and Kristen Heath missing shots on goal for the Lady Bucks.
Visit the official website of Motlow Athletics at MotlowSports.com for rosters, schedules, stats and more. Interact with Motlow Athletics on social media at MotlowSports.