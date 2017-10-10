Motlow Soccer to Host Gordon State in Shelbyville, Raise Funds for Multi-County Cancer Support Network

According to the Multi-County Cancer Support Network website, “MCCSN is a not-for-profit organization formed to help relieve the everyday crises of families touched by cancer in an eight-county area including Franklin, Coffee, Moore, Lincoln, Grundy, Marion, Warren, and Bedford. Financial aid is provided to those qualifying as well as wheelchairs, wigs, etc.”
The Lady Bucks (2-5-1) are first scheduled to travel to Lookout Mountain, Georgia, to face the Covenant College JV squad Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Motlow is recovering from a weekend road trip to Mississippi that saw it drop a pair of matches, both by shutout. On Friday the Lady Bucks went to Senatobia and dropped a 1-0 decision to Northwest Mississippi, then traveled to Tupelo Saturday and fell to Itawamba 2-0.
Although the defense and goal keeping continue to play at a high level for the Lady Bucks, the offense has been unable to get untracked the past three contests after scoring 11 goals over two games in mid-September.
Friday’s game was a foul-marred event, with eight by Motlow and seven by Northwest Mississippi. The home team had 17 total shots with Motlow shooting 10 times. From her goalkeeper position, Motlow’s Lena Alakabi blocked seven of eight shots on goal. Northwest scored its goal at the 52:48 mark as Taylor Williams knocked in a rebound.
Saturday the home team had both goals by halftime, then held off the Lady Bucks’ efforts in the second half. Itawamba scored at the 13-minute mark with Deanna Christie and at 35 minutes with Allie Barnett. Motlow took 11 shots on the afternoon but couldn’t get any inside the posts, while the Lady Bucks goalkeepers made 10 saves.
Saturday’s game in Shelbyville is the first of three remaining home games during the inaugural season of Motlow soccer. The Lady Bucks will host Southwest Tennessee on Tuesday, Oct. 10, at 6 p.m. at the Johnson Lane Recreation Area in Tullahoma, then host Covenant College in Smyrna on Oct. 18.