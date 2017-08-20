Motlow Lady Bucks Soccer to Begin Inaugural Season in Manchester on August 21

The inaugural Motlow State Community College soccer season is officially underway. The Lady Bucks began practice Aug. 1, at the Johnson Lane Recreation Area in Tullahoma which will serve as the team’s practice facility for the 2017 season.
Motlow will hold its first scrimmage contest when it hosts Jones County (Mississippi) Community College on Aug. 14, at 2 p.m. at Johnson Lane. The regular season opens a week later, Aug. 21, when Motlow hosts Georgia Military College at the soccer field behind the Raider Academy in Manchester at 2:30 p.m.
Head Coach Andy Lyon has recruited a squad made up entirely of student-athletes from middle Tennessee. The roster currently shows 19 names but has room for 22 players. With the season not starting for three more weeks, and Motlow classes not beginning for four more weeks, Lyon hopes to add another player or two before opening day.
“I think we have recruited some of the best players from the southern middle Tennessee region,” said Lyon. “This group excelled in high school and in select and travel play, and many achieved all-district, all-region, and even some all-state awards. They are excellent students and will represent the team well in the classroom, and the College well in the community and on the field.”
Motlow’s roster, by position and high school, includes:
Forward – Anastasia Wellington, Tullahoma and Tyler Feaster, Franklin County.
Midfielder – Kayla Moultry, Siegel; Paige Loveless, Stewarts Creek; Bailee Walls, Franklin County; Megan Blumhoefer, Smyrna; Natalie Feaster, Franklin County; Calli Simmons, Smyrna; and Rebekah Duross, Central Magnet.
Defender – Shelby Grow, Lebanon; Alex Ragan Laye, Shelbyville; Keely Smith, Shelbyville; Hannah Feaster, Franklin County; Kinsli Houck, Stewarts Creek; Allyssa Hubler, Hillwood; and Bethany Porter, Warren County.
Keeper – Emily Bryant, Smyrna; Ali Shelton, Coffee County; and Lena Alakabi, Stewarts Creek.
“We have two student-athletes who attended Motlow last year and are sophomores in the classroom (Wellington and Shelton), although they have two years of soccer eligibility remaining. The rest of our roster consists of freshmen, and we hope to have all of them for two years both in the classroom and on the soccer field.”
The hometown breakdown of the roster by county is: Rutherford 9, Franklin 4, Bedford 2, Coffee 2, Warren 1 and Davidson 1.
Following the season opener in Manchester, the Lady Bucks will go on the road for their next two contests. Motlow will be in Meridian, Miss., Aug. 25 to face Meridian Community College and Aug. 26 to play East Central Community College. The second home game is Saturday, Sept. 2, when Southwest Tennessee Community College matches up with Motlow at Smyrna High School at 1 p.m.
Visit the official website of Motlow Athletics at MotlowSports.com for rosters, schedules, stats and more. Interact with Motlow Athletics on social media at MotlowSports.