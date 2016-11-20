Motlow College Begins Search For New Athletic Director

Dr. Michael Torrence, president of Motlow State Community College, announced today that longtime Motlow leader Scott Shasteen will be assuming a new role in External Affairs and Workforce Innovation.
Shasteen has served Motlow for almost 23 years in several capacities, most recently as its Athletic Director. He stepped up to lead athletics during a time a significant transition and moved that work forward in service to students and in breadth of programming. In that role he also built a strong work relationship with Terri Bryson, Vice President of External Affairs and Workforce Innovation who was responsible for athletics. Bryson recruited Shasteen into this newly announced role to serve as a key community liaison for several rising outreach initiatives.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity to have led the Motlow athletic department for the last two-and-half-years. I’m confident that the department has a solid foundation from which to work and is poised to achieve great things in the future,” said Shasteen.
Torrence added, “Scott and Terri have proven to be a great work team. They’ve accomplished a number of very demanding assignments together such as improvements in the overall quality of our athletic program and ushering several of our teams and individual players toward noteworthy historical milestones in the college’s competitive performance. I’m confident in their ability to rise to new challenges as I ask them to shift their focus toward economic, community and workforce development. Scott’s deep roots in the community will be invaluable to this work.”
Along with this transition, Cheryl Hyland, Vice President of Student Affairs, has assumed senior leadership of athletics and will lead that unit forward for the college.