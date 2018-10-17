Sophomore Megan Blumhoefer scored the game’s only goal at the 61-minute mark and classmate Emily Bryant shut out the opposition as the Motlow Lady Bucks beat Southwest Tennessee 1-0 Friday evening in McMinnville. Motlow’s scheduled game Sunday against Andrew College (GA) was cancelled.
With Friday’s victory, Motlow (5-0, 9-3-2) clinches the top seed in next week’s NJCAA Region VII Soccer Tournament, which begins Thursday, Oct. 25, at St. George’s High School in Collierville. Southwest Tennessee will be the No. 2 seed. The winner of the tournament will advance to the NJCAA Central District tournament.
The Lady Bucks will travel to Columbia for their final conference game on Monday, Oct. 22, with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Following the Region VII tournament, Motlow will host the Martin Methodist College JV for sophomore night Oct. 29, at 6 p.m. at Tullahoma’s soccer field behind East Middle School.
Blumhoefer’s goal came on an assist from Keely Smith, giving Bryant all the points she needed as she saved all five of the Lady Saluqis’ shots on goal. Motlow had 21 shots on the evening, with Southwest saving nine of the Lady Bucks’ 10 shots on goal. Motlow held a 7-1 advantage in corner kicks.
This season is the second year of women’s soccer for both Motlow and Southwest Tennessee, but the first season that Southwest has competed at the Division I level. Columbia State and Dyersburg State both began Division I women’s soccer this season, and if one more Tennessee Community College Athletic Association adds the sport then it will become an official conference sport.
Motlow has now won eight of its previous 10 games and has outscored its in-state rivals 14-2.
Motlow Clinches First Region VII Regular Season Soccer Crown with Shutout of Southwest Tennessee
