Motlow Bucks Extend Winning Streak to 12

The Motlow State Bucks cracked the National Junior College Athletic Association Top 25 poll this week and celebrated with an 85-66 win over non-conference opponent Gadsden State Tuesday night, thanks in part to the first triple-double recorded by a Motlow player this season and the setting of a school record that has stood for 43 years.
The Bucks (18-3, 7-2) have now won 12 consecutive games stretching back to a loss on the road at Chattanooga State Dec. 2, tying the fourth-longest winning streak in school history. Motlow will travel to Gallatin to face TCCAA rival Volunteer State on Saturday, then return home for a rematch with Chattanooga State on Friday, Feb. 3, at 7:30 p.m. inside Copperweld Arena.
The win in Gadsden capped off a strong showing on the road over the weekend, where the Bucks beat Southwest Tennessee 74-72 Friday night in Memphis and followed that up with a 78-63 win over Dyersburg State Saturday in Dyersburg.
BUCKS 74 SOUTHWEST TENNESSEE 72
The Saluqis took the Bucks to the wire Friday night, but Motlow overcame a difficult shooting night from the floor and won the game at the free-throw line, connecting on 23-28 attempts. Motlow led 37-30 at the half and neither team led by more than seven points.
After the intermission, Southwest took the lead 51-49 with just over 12 minutes left to play. The home team extended their lead to 65-60 with 4:10 remaining, but the Bucks scored the next seven points and never trailed again.
Rashawn Fredericks led four double-digit scorers for Motlow with 17 points and added five rebounds and two steals, including connecting on 4-5 three-point shots. Javion Hamlet had 15 points with eight assists, Aleks Zecevic scored 12 with five rebounds, and Jalen Bell continued to provide a spark off the bench with 11 points and four rebounds. Isaiah Hart scored eight with five rebounds, four steals and three assists.
BUCKS 78 DYERSBURG STATE 63
The final score is not indicative of the dominance of the Bucks Saturday in Dyersburg, as Bucks’ head coach J.T. Burton gave extended playing time to all 11 members of his squad. Motlow led 34-25 at the half and was never threatened in the final 20 minutes. Motlow shot 50 percent from the floor and continued its solid work at the charity stripe, connecting on 14-17 attempts.
Hamlet, who leads the nation with an average of 8.3 assists per game, scored 15 points with 11 assists and three steals. Bell had 12 points with eight rebounds and two steals, and Ross Plunkett hit three 3-pointers and scored 11.
Fredericks pulled down 10 rebounds with six points and Zecevic added 10 boards with eight points. Hart scored eight and filled out the stat sheet with eight rebounds, five steals and four assists. Kevonte Corley scored six and had five rebounds and four blocked shots.
BUCKS 85 GADSDEN STATE 66
Hart, a 6-2 freshman who played his prep basketball at Blackman High School in Murfreesboro, was simply unstoppable in Motlow’s win in Alabama Tuesday. The Bucks led by only one, 35-34, at the half after trailing by eight, before Hart took over the game. Free throw shooting was critical once again for Motlow as they connected on 21-24 attempts.
Triple-doubles are rare at Motlow State, and Hart’s was especially impressive with 12 points, 11 assists and 10 steals. The 10 steals are the most by a Motlow player in school history, breaking Adonis Miller’s record of nine that has stood since 1974.
Bell was solid once again with 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Hamlet scored 21 points with seven assists and two steals. Corley had 10 points and eight rebounds while Zecevic added 10 points and five boards. Fredericks had five points with eight rebounds, four blocked shots and two assists. Damarcus Williams added six points, nine rebounds and two blocked shots.