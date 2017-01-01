Motlow Baseball Adds to 2017 Recruiting Class

The Motlow State Bucks have added a pair of transfers from Tennessee Tech University to the growing list of newcomers to the baseball program for the 2017-18 school year, according to Head Coach Dan McShea.
McShea recently announced that both Carson Pack and Logan Walters have signed a National Letter of Intent to continue their baseball careers as student-athletes at Motlow. Both attended TTU last season and both were redshirts for the Golden Eagles. Both Pack and Walters have two seasons of eligibility at Motlow.
“Both Carson and Logan were highly-recruited pitchers in our state out of high school,” said McShea. “We expect big things from both and we are happy to have them join our baseball program.”
They join a recruiting class that now stands at 11 players who will suit up for the first time for the Bucks in late January 2018. Motlow will return seven players from last season and is expected to add 10 more, filling out a 28-man roster, before the beginning of school in late August.
Six of the newcomers are from within the state, with three more residing in neighboring Alabama. Paul McIntosh played his prep baseball at Dade Christian High School in Miami, and Andres Rodriquez attended the Carlos Beltran Academy in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
First-year players from Tennessee are Brayden Gentry from Lewisburg, Justin Cooke from Soddy Daisy, James Bailliez III from LaVergne, Pack is from Andersonville, Walters is from South Pittsburg, and Matthew Young is from Maryville.
Coming in from Alabama, although they are inside Motlow’s service area, are Kyle Davis from New Market, and Tyler Harmon and John Mangini from Huntsville. Davis attended Buckhorn High School, while both Harmon and Mangini prepped at Virgil Grissom High School.