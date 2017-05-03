Monteagle’s Rollins Wins T-H Marine FLW Bass Fishing League Music City Division Tournament on Tims Ford Reservoir

Greg Rollins of Monteagle, Tennessee, won the T-H Marine FLW Bass Fishing League (BFL) Music City Division tournament on Tims Ford Reservoir after weighing five bass Saturday, April 29th totaling 15 pounds, 15 ounces. Rollins pocketed $3,426 for his win.
According to post-tournament reports, Rollins targeted postspawn smallmouth bass on both ends of the lake, keying on pea gravel with a Carolina rig.
The top 10 boaters finished the tournament in:
1st: Greg Rollins, Monteagle, Tenn., five bass, 15-15, $3,426
2nd: Tony Eckler, Lebanon, Tenn., five bass, 15-14, $1,427
2nd: Hunter Bouldin, McMinnville, Tenn., five bass, 15-14, $1,427
4th: Brent Sain, Manchester, Tenn., five bass, 15-1, $999
5th: Bill Darby, Fayetteville, Tenn., five bass, 14-13, $685
6th: William Merrick, Mount Juliet, Tenn., five bass, 13-13, $628
7th: Adam Wagner, Cookeville, Tenn., five bass, 13-12, $671
8th: Jerry Reagan, Byrdstown, Tenn., five bass, 13-2, $514
9th: Matt Stanley, Alexandria, Tenn., five bass, 12-15, $457
10th: Kenneth Smith, Tullahoma, Tenn., five bass, 12-8, $400
Complete results can be found at FLWFishing.com.
Timothy Minton of Smiths Grove, Kentucky, caught a bass weighing 4 pounds, 4 ounces – the heaviest of the event in the Boater Division – which earned him the day’s Boater Big Bass award of $215.
John Davenport of Huntsville, Alabama, won the Co-angler Division and $1,873 Saturday after bringing a five-bass limit totaling 12 pounds even to the scale.
The top 10 co-anglers were:
1st: John Davenport, Huntsville, Ala., five bass, 12-0, $1,873
2nd: Bill Bruce, Hendersonville, Tenn., five bass, 11-3, $834
3rd: Larry Goss, Hartsville, Tenn., four bass, 8-11, $558
4th: Brice McMaster, Antioch, Tenn., three bass, 7-9, $389
5th: Craig Allen, Kingston Springs, Tenn., three bass, 7-4, $334
6th: Robert Harris, McEwen, Tenn., three bass, 7-0, $306
7th: Corey Poss, Smithville, Tenn., three bass, 6-13, $278
8th: John Wilkerson, Nashville, Tenn., three bass, 6-8, $450
9th: Gaylon Calahan, Winchester, Tenn., three bass, 6-2, $222
10th: Josh Bates, Pulaski, Tenn., three bass, 6-0, $245
Davenport also caught the biggest bass among Co-angler Division anglers, a fish weighing 4 pounds, 9 ounces. The catch earned him the day’s Co-angler Big Bass award of $205.
The top 45 boaters and co-anglers in the region based on point standings, along with the five winners in each qualifying event, will be entered in the Oct. 12-14 BFL Regional Championship on Wheeler Lake in Decatur, Alabama. Boaters will compete for a top award of a Ranger Z518C with a 200-horsepower Evinrude outboard and $20,000, while co-anglers will fish for a new Ranger Z518C with a 200-horsepower Evinrude outboard.
The 2017 BFL is a 24-division circuit devoted to weekend anglers, with 128 tournaments throughout the season, five qualifying events in each division. The top 45 boaters and co-anglers from each division, along with the five winners of the qualifying events, will advance to one of six regional tournaments where they are competing to finish in the top six, which then qualifies them for one of the longest-running championships in all of competitive bass fishing – the BFL All-American. Top performers in the BFL can move up to the Costa FLW Series or even the FLW Tour.
For regular updates, photos, tournament news and more, follow the BFL on Facebook at Facebook.com/FLWFishing and on Twitter at Twitter.com/FLWFishing.
About FLW
FLW is the world’s largest tournament-fishing organization, providing anglers of all skill levels the opportunity to compete for millions in prize money in 2017 across five tournament circuits. Headquartered in Benton, Kentucky, with offices in Minneapolis, FLW conducts more than 274 bass-fishing tournaments annually across the United States and sanctions tournaments in Canada, China, Mexico, South Africa and South Korea. FLW tournament fishing can be seen on the Emmy-nominated “FLW” television show, broadcast to more than 564 million households worldwide, while FLW Bass Fishing magazine delivers cutting-edge tips from top pros. For more information visit FLWFishing.com and follow FLW at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Snapchat.
