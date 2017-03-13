Monday Weather Washes Out Prep Action

Inclement weather forced a complete washout of the prep action scheduled for Monday night in Manchester and Coffee County.
The Coffee County Central High School tennis teams saw their season opening matches with Shelbyville cancelled on Monday night. The game was also set to be the new home opener for Coffee County. The matches were to be held at the Roaders new home courts behind the Coffee County Raider Academy.
The Raider tennis teams are tentatively scheduled to travel to Winchester on Tuesday to take on Franklin County. First serve is set for 4 PM. A make-up date with Shelbyville has not been announced, Thunder Radio will keep you updated when it is scheduled.
The Westwood tennis team match at Shelbyville was cancelled on Monday. The Rockets will make up that match on Thursday at 4 PM. The Westwood tennis teams travel to Sewanee to take on St. Andrews-Sewanee on April 5th. First serve is set for 4 PM.
The Coffee County Middle School baseball team was forced to postpone their series with Harris on Monday and Tuesday due to weather concerns. The Red Raiders, who were set to travel to Harris on Monday, will now visit Harris on Friday, April 17th. First pitch is set for 5 PM. The Red Raiders will make up Tuesday’s home game on Saturday, April 18th. First pitch time will be announced at a later date.
The Coffee County Middle School softball team was forced to postpone their series with Harris on Monday and Tuesday due to weather concerns. The Lady Raiders, who were set to travel to Harris on Monday, will now visit Harris on Friday, April 17th. The Lady Raiders will make up Tuesday’s home game on Thursday, April 16th. First pitch for each contest will be 5 PM.
The Coffee County Central High School baseball team saw their season opener at Powers Field get cancelled on Monday night. The 2nd game of the series on Tuesday night was cancelled as well due to the weather forecast. The Red Raiders will open the regular season on Thursday night when they host Shelbyville in a district doubleheader. First pitch will be at 4 PM.
The Westwood baseball team’s home game with Huntland was washed out on Monday. Thunder Radio will keep you updated on a make-up date when it is scheduled.
The Rockets travel to Huntland on Tuesday to take on the Hornets in a rematch. First pitch is set for 5:00 PM.
The Coffee County Middle School soccer match at Harris was cancelled on Monday. That match is scheduled to be made up on Thursday, April 20th at Harris. Opening kick is set for 5 PM.
The Raiders’ next match will be at home on Thursday, March 23rd when North Franklin visits the Raiders’ home pitch. Opening kick is set for 5 PM.
The Coffee County CHS Softball saw their season opener at Lawrence County cancelled on Monday night due to the weather. The game will be made up on Monday, May 1st in Lawrenceburg. The Lady Raiders season opening game on Wednesday night against Tullahoma has been postponed as well. It will be made up on Sunday, April 9th at 3:30 PM.
The Lady Raiders will welcome Lawrence County to Terry Floyd Field on Thursday night for a season opening district matchup. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast as Lucky Knott will be on the call. First pitch is set for 6 PM; Thunder Radio begins live coverage with the pregame show at 5:50.
The CHS Track team had their opening meet of the year at Riverdale cancelled on Monday due to the weather. The CHS thinclads will host their first meet of the year on Wednesday. That meet will be the first action on the newly remodeled track at Carden-Jarrell Field. Field events will get underway at 4 PM.
