> CCMS Tennis vs. Tullahoma – Girls won 5 to 0, and Boys tied 2 to 2
> CCMS Soccer lost to Tullahoma – 4 to 0
> CHS Softball defeated Franklin County – 11 to 5
> CHS Tennis HOSTS Tullahoma – Match postponed, to be concluded on Wednesday
> CCMS/WMS Golf HOSTS Tullahoma & Webb at Willowbrook – PPD, Rescheduled for May 8th
> CCMS Baseball at Tullahoma – PPD, Rescheduled for April 24
> CCMS Softball at Tullahoma – PPD, Make-up date TBD
> WMS vs Riverside Christian – DRVC Tournament in Shelbyville – PPD, Rescheduled for Friday at 4 PM
> CHS Baseball at Forrest – Cancelled, will not be made up
> CHS Soccer vs. Marshall Co – Cancelled, will not be made up
Monday Results/Cancellations/Schedule Changes
