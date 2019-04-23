«

Monday Prep Scores and Tuesday Prep Schedule

Monday Prep Results

CCMS Golf dumped Harris – 11 to 1 – See the story HERE

WMS Golf lost to Liberty – 12 to 0 – See the story HERE

CHS Tennis swept Columbia – Girls won 7 to 0, Boys won 7 to 0 – See the story HERE

CCMS Boys’ Soccer beat North Franklin – 4 to 1 – See the story HERE

WMS Baseball fell to Cascade – 13 to 3 – See the story HERE

CHS Softball drubbed Franklin Co – 11 to 0 – See the story HERE

 

Tuesday Prep Schedule

3:30 PM – CCMS Golf at Tullahoma

3:30 PM – WMS Golf at Fayetteville

6:30 PM – WMS Softball HOSTS DRVC Tournament at Dave King Park

7:00 PM – CHS Boys’ Soccer HOSTS Lincoln Co  – Thunder Radio broadcast

7:00 PM – CHS Softball HOSTS Shelbyville