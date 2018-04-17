Monday Prep Scoreboard and Tuesday Prep Schedule

Monday’s Prep Results
> CHS Track at Sectional Pentathlon/Decathlon – See the story HERE
> CCMS Tennis swept St. Andrews –Girls won 3 to 0; Boys won 4 to 3 – See the story HERE
> CHS Tennis lost to Lincoln Co – Girls lost 4 to 1; Boys lost 4 to 1 – See the story HERE
> CCMS Golf defeated North Franklin – 9 to 3 – See the story HERE
> CCMS Boys’ Soccer fell to Tullahoma – 3 to 1 – See the story HERE
> WMS Softball beat Cascade – 17 to 3 – See the story HERE
> WMS Golf HOSTS South Franklin – PPD, Makeup is TBD
> CCMS Baseball HOSTS Tullahoma – PPD until April 17
> CCMS Softball HOSTS Tullahoma – PPD until April 24
> CHS Softball at Lincoln Co – PPD until April 30
Tuesday Prep Schedule
12:30 PM – CHS Track in Sectional Decathlon at Stewarts Creek
5:00 PM – CCMS Baseball at Tullahoma(DH)
5:00 PM – CCMS Softball at Tullahoma
5:00 PM – CHS Softball HOSTS Columbia (DH-Senior Night) – Thunder Radio Broadcast
5:30 PM – WMS Softball HOSTS Huntland
6:00 PM – CHS Baseball at Franklin Co
7:00 PM – CHS Boys’ Soccer HOSTS Columbia