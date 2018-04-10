Monday Prep Results and Tuesday Schedule

Monday Prep Schedule
> CCMS Tennis split with Tullahoma – Girls won 7 to 2, Boys lost 4 to 3 – See the story HERE
> CCMS Golf lost to Harris – 7 to 5 – See the story HERE
> WMS Golf lost to Liberty – 10 ½ to 1 ½ – See the story HERE
> CCMS Baseball beat Lincoln Co – 10 to 5 – See the story HERE
> CHS Baseball fell to Riverdale – 10 to 0 – See the story HERE
Tuesday Prep Schedule
2:00 PM – CHS Track at All Area Championships – Tullahoma
4:00 PM – CCMS Tennis HOSTS Warren Co
4:00 PM – CHS Tennis at Marshall Co
4:00 PM – WMS Tennis at St. Andrews
4:00 PM – WMS Golf at Webb
4:30 PM – CCMS Baseball HOSTS Middle Tenn Monarchs
5:00 PM – WMS Softball HOSTS Moore Co
6:00 PM – CHS Baseball at Shelbyville
7:00 PM – CHS Boys’ Soccer HOSTS Shelbyville
7:00 PM – CHS Softball HOSTS Shelbyville