Monday Prep Results and Tuesday Prep Schedule

CCMS Golf trounced North Franklin at Willowbrook – 10 ½ to 1 ½ – See the story HERE
WMS Golf edged South Franklin at Willowbrook – 6 ½ to 5 ½ – See the story HERE
CHS Tennis split with Lincoln Co – Girls lost 5 to 2, Boys won 5 to 2 – See the story HERE
WMS Tennis loses at Shelbyville – Girls lost 4 to 3, Boys lost 6 to 1 – See the story HERE
CCMS Baseball shuts out Tullahoma – 3 to 0 – See the story HERE
CCMS Softball crushes Tullahoma – 13 to 0 – See the story HERE
WMS Baseball lost to MTCS – 21 to 3 – See the story HERE
WMS Boys’ Soccer blanked Liberty – 2 to 0 – See the story HERE
CHS Softball at Columbia – 12 to 4 – See the story HERE
Tuesday Prep Schedule
4:30 PM – CCMS Track HOSTS East Tullahoma, South Franklin, Harris
5:00 PM – CCMS Baseball HOSTS Tullahoma
5:00 PM – CCMS Softball HOSTS Tullahoma – Gilley Crane Hometown Sports Series broadcast on Thunder Radio
5:00 PM – WMS Boys’ Soccer HOSTS Cascade
6:00 PM – CHS Baseball HOSTS Franklin Co
7:00 PM – CHS Boys’ Soccer HOSTS Columbia
7:00 PM – CHS Softball HOSTS Tullahoma – Thunder Radio broadcast