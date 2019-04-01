Monday Prep Results and Tuesday Prep Schedule

CCMS Golf tied Fayetteville – 6 to 6 – See the Results HERE
WMS Golf lost to Tullahoma – 12 to 0 – See the Results HERE
CHS Tennis swept Giles Co – Girls won 7 to 0, Boys won 7 to 0 – See the Results HERE
CCMS Baseball drilled South Franklin – 22 to 1 – See the Results HERE
CCMS Softball shuts out South Franklin – 13 to 0 – See the Results HERE
WMS Baseball fell to Huntland – 9 to 1 – See the Results HERE
CHS Softball beat Lawrence Co – 4 to 3 – See the Results HERE
Tuesday Prep Schedule
3:30 PM – CCMS Golf vs. Liberty at Riverbend
3:30 PM – WMS Golf vs. Harris at Riverbend
4:00 PM – CCMS Tennis HOSTS Warren Co
4:00 PM – CHS Tennis at Tullahoma
4:00 PM – WMS Tennis HOSTS Shelbyville
5:00 PM – CCMS Baseball at South Franklin
5:00 PM – CCMS Softball at South Franklin
5:00 PM – WMS Baseball at Huntland
5:00 PM – WMS Softball HOSTS Huntland
5:30 PM – WMS Boys’ Soccer at St. Andrews-Sewanee
6:00 PM – CHS Baseball HOSTS Tullahoma – Thunder Radio broadcast
6:00 PM – CHS Softball at Cascade
7:00 PM – CHS Boys’ Soccer HOSTS Franklin Co