Monday Prep Results and Tuesday Prep Schedule

5:00 PM – CCMS Baseball dumps North Franklin – 8 to 1 – Read the story HERE
5:00 PM – CCMS Softball no-hit North Franklin -12 to 0 – Read the story HERE
5:00 PM – CHS Softball outlasted Warren Co – 7 to 6 – Read the story HERE
5:30 PM – WMS Softball blanks Cannon Co – 2 to 0 – Read the story HERE
6:00 PM – CCMS Boys’ Soccer edged Westwood Boys’ Soccer – 3 to 2 – Read the story HERE
6:00 PM – WMS Baseball fell at Cornersville – 5 to 2 – Read the story HERE
Tuesday Prep Schedule
4:00 PM – CCMS Tennis at Tullahoma
4:00 PM – CHS Tennis HOSTS Marshall Co
5:00 PM – CCMS Baseball at North Franklin
5:00 PM – CCMS Softball at North Franklin
5:30 PM – WMS Softball at Cascade
6:00 PM – CHS Baseball HOSTS Lincoln Co – Thunder Radio broadcast
6:30 PM – CHS Softball HOSTS Columbia
7:00 PM – CHS Boys’ Soccer at Columbia