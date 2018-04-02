Monday Prep Results and Tuesday Prep Schedule

Monday Prep Results
> CCMS Tennis at Warren Co – CANCELLED, Make-up date is TBD
> CHS Tennis split with Tullahoma – Boys won 6 to 1, Girls lost 7 to 0 –See the story HERE
> WMS Tennis lost to Tullahoma – Boys lost 6 to 1, Girls lost 4 to 3 – See the story HERE
> CCMS Golf beat Tullahoma – 7 to 5 – See the story HERE
> WMS Golf lost to Fayetteville – 7.5 to 4.5 – See the story HERE
> CCMS Softball swept South Franklin – 20 to 0 and 15 to 0 – See the story HERE
> WMS Softball edged Community – 11 to 9 – See the story HERE
> WMS Baseball lost to Fayetteville – 4 to 3 – See the story HERE
> CHS Softball fell to Cascade – 8 to 5 – See the story HERE
Tuesday Prep Schedule
3:30 PM – CCMS Golf at Liberty
3:30 PM – WMS Golf at Harris
4:00 PM – CCMS Tennis HOSTS Shelbyville
4:00 PM – CHS Tennis at Shelbyville
4:00 PM – WMS Tennis HOSTS St. Andrews
5:00 PM – CCMS Boys’ Soccer HOSTS North Franklin
5:00 PM – CCMS Softball HOSTS North Franklin
5:00 PM – WMS Softball HOSTS Riverside Christian
6:00 PM – CHS Baseball at Tullahoma
6:00 PM – WMS Boys’ Soccer HOSTS Tullahoma
7:00 PM – CHS Boys’ Soccer HOSTS Lincoln Co
7:00 PM – CHS Softball at Franklin Co