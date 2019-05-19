Misfortune Spoils Junior Anglers State Championship Hopes
Lance Marcom(left) and Kylan Mantooth(right) await weigh-in on Saturday. [Photo Provided]
Many people say that fishing requires a lot of luck. While good fishermen might have good luck on a good fishing day, bad luck can always ruin the day for every fisherman. A damaged propeller on Saturday hindered the Coffee County Youth Bass Club team of Kylan Mantooth and Lance Marcrom as they fished Tims Ford in the Tennessee BASS Nation Junior State Championship.
The M&M squad lost an ear off their propeller early Saturday morning hindering their mobility on a lake in which they have had success this season. Nevertheless, the duo and their boat captain fought through adversity to land a fish and make the scoreboard in their first ever state tournament appearance. The team landed 1 fish weighing in at a respectable 2.24 pounds to capture 26th place. Congratulations to Lance and Kylan.