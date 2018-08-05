Middle School Volleyball Teams End Preseason with Saturday Playday

The Westwood Lady Rocket and Coffee County Middle School Lady Raider volleyball teams ended their preseason on Saturday as they each took part on the CHS Middle School Play Day. Originally scheduled for the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym, a plumbing problem at CHS forced the relocation of games. Westwood played their games at Westwood Elementary while Coffee Middle hosted their games at CCMS.
The Lady Raiders of Coffee Middle were originally going to field a varsity and JV team in the scrimmage play day. With the revised schedule, Coffee County was only able to use one team for the event. Coach Malaysha Pack swapped out varsity and JV teams in each match to gain the most possible playing time for her young squad. While capturing some set wins, the Lady Raiders dropped all 3 matches on the day losing to Tullahoma, Fayetteville and Flintville.
The first year Lady Rocket program was able to get in 6 matches with the varsity and JV each going 1 and 1 on the day against other competition. The Lady Rocket varsity team swept the JV in a match between the 2 squads. The Lady Rocket varsity captured a win over South in 3 sets and lost to North in straight sets. The JV fell to South before dumping North.
Westwood will open the season on the road on Monday, August 13th when they travel to Decherd to take on North Franklin. First serve is set for 5 PM. The Lady Raiders will open the regular season on Monday, August 13th when they host Harris in a conference match. That match will get underway at 5 PM. Westwood and Coffee Middle will square off at CCMS on Thursday, August 16th. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you that match as part of the First National Bank Hometown Sports Series. First serve is set for 4:30 PM; the pregame show will begin at 4:15.