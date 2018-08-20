Middle School Volleyball Play Day is Saturday

The Coffee County CHS volleyball team will be hosting their annual Lady Raider Middle School PLayday on Saturday. Originally scheduled to be played at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym, a plumbing problem has forced the movement of the event to 3 sites. The tournament, featuring Westwood Middle and Coffee County Middle, will take place at the Coffee County Raider Academy, the Coffee County Middle School and Westwood Elementary.
A pair of Lady Rocket squads and the Lady Raiders of Coffee Middle will each play 3 games. The games will get underway at 9 AM at all 3 venues and will conclude with games beginning at 2 PM. Folks are encouraged to come out to either, or both, venues to catch some of the action.