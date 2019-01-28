Middle School Swimmers Close Season with Strong Region Performances

On Saturday, the Westwood Middle and Coffee County Middle swim teams competed in the MTHSSA Middle School Region Meet in Nashville.
For Coffee County, the girls’ 200 freestyle relay team captured an 11th place finish with a time of 2:08.48. The girls’ 200 medley relay team finished in 13th place in a time of 2:23.24, bettering their seeding time by 0.78 seconds. The 200 freestyle relay team came in 25th place with a time of 2:25.17. In individual races,
- Emily Williams captured 6th place in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:11.32 which was more than 2 seconds better than her season best time she recorded in the preliminaries. Emily also touched the wall in 1:21.66 in the finals of the 100 breaststroke to claim 13th
- Clancy Sand finished 12th in the 50 freestyle in a season best time of 28.41 and 26th in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:23.35.
- Elli Masters swam the 50 freestyle in a season best time of 33.25 and swam the 100 backstroke in a time of 1:25.98.
- Patrice Driggers swam the 50 freestyle in a season best time of 36.51.
- Michael Floyd swam the 50 freestyle in a season best time of 33.19.
- Riley Bellamy swam the 50 freestyle in a season best time of 33.87 and the 100 freestyle in a season best time of 1:15.08.
- Emily Snider swam the 100 freestyle in a season best time of 1:16.46.
- Taylor Wall swam the 500 freestyle in a season best time of 7:03.35 to finish in 23rd place and finished the 100 breaststroke in a time of 1:37.32
For Westwood, the girls’ 200 medley relay team finished in a time of 2:42.50. In individual races,
- Nick Bogle grabbed a 3rd place finish in the 100 butterfly as he posted a race time of 56.27. Bogle also finished 5th in the 200 IM as he bettered his preliminary time by 5 seconds to cover the distance in 2:08.88.
- Abby Gilday cut more than 5 seconds off her 200 freestyle time as she finished in 2:30.20 and she swam the 50 freestyle in 32.63
- Elsie Lazalier trimmed her season best time in the 200 freestyle as she swam the distance in 2:35.20. Lazalier also posted a season best time in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:34.94 which was over a 4 second improvement from her previous best.
- Cale Hays swam the 50 freestyle in 37.81
The regional meet ends the prep season for the middle school swimmers.