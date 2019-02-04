Middle School Springs Sports Enjoy Monday Weather

CCMS softball coach Lana Creek(left) works on a fielding drill on Monday
With surprisingly warmer temperatures on Monday and the rain holding off, several of the middle school teams hit the practice field on Monday. Thunder Radio did a quick tour and grabbed a few pictures as most of the teams began their 2nd week of preseason practice. The spring season opens officially on February 23rd.
Westwood Middle soccer coach Jonathan Graf(right) works on a defensive team drill on Monday
CCMS tennis coach Clarissa Deal(right) signs up boys at tennis tryouts on Monday
Westwood coach Amanda Sullivan(top right) instructs the Westwood softball team during a bunting/baserunning drill on Monday
CCMS assistant baseball coach Reed Wolfe works on a fielding drill on Monday.
CCMS head soccer coach Ryan Wood(left) and assistant coach Jamie Norris(2nd from left) demonstrate a footwork drill on Monday