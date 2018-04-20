Middle School Soccer Tournament Set for Saturday

The Coffee County Central High School soccer team will be hosting their annual Red Raider Invitational Middle School Tournament on Saturday at the Raider Academy. The tournament will feature 11 teams from 7 different middle Tennessee counties. The tournament will guarantee each team 3 games with champions being crowned in 3 divisions.
The action will get underway at 8 AM on Saturday morning and the Coffee County Middle School soccer team will face Prescott Middle School from Cookeville in the opening round game. That match will take place on the football field at Carden-Jarrell Field. Westwood will hit the pitch at 10 AM as they take on the winner between CCMS and Prescott. That game will also take place on the football field.
Games will be played at the Raider Soccer Field as well as the Championship rounds are set to begin at 4 PM. The Gold Champion will be crowned at 5. Cost of admission is $5 and each game will feature two, 25 minute halves. Concessions will also be available so make plans to come and enjoy a full day of middle school soccer action at the Raider Academy.