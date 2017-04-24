Middle School Golf Teams Top North and South Franklin on Monday

The Coffee County Middle and Westwood Middle golf teams welcomed North and South Franklin to Willowbrook on Monday. The Raiders were matched up against North while the Rockets matched up against South. Each home team captured sweeps from their top duo to give each team got their first team win of the year.
For Westwood, the team of Christopher Robinson and Blake Perry captured all 3 of the flags in their match to get the Rockets off to a roaring start. The team of Gavin Prater and Ethan Rivera captured 2 flags while the team of Macie Lawrence and Cara Bell captured 2 flags as well to give the Rockets the 7 to 2 team win over North.
For Coffee County, the team of Logan Hale and Caleb Jarrell set the pace as they won their match 3 to 0. The teams of Chase Hancock, Bennett Williams & Olivia Lewis, along with the team of David O’Connor and Keegan Grubbs each captured 1 flag apiece to give Coffee County the 5 to 4 team win over South
Both middle school teams are back in action on Thursday when they travel to Bear Trace to take on North and South Franklin once again. Both matches will tee off at 3:30 PM.