Middle School Golf Teams Split on Opening Day

The Coffee County Middle School and Westwood Middle School golf teams opened up the 2018 season on Monday with a home match at Willowbrook. The Raiders teed off against Tullahoma while the Rockets battled the Tigers of Fayetteville. For the 2nd year in a row, the middle schoolers used the “flag scoring” system with a 2 person scramble format.
In Westwood’s match with Fayetteville, the Rockets fell 7 ½ to 4 ½. The team of Katie Lawrence and Araya Hughes won their match 2 ½ to ½. Westwood also captured single flags from the team of Elizabeth Brown and Chloe Martin and the team of Macie Lawrence and Brylee Chansky.
In Coffee Middle’s match with Tullahoma, the Raiders captured a 7 to 5 win. The teams of Logan Hale/Cole Fowler and Xavier Bartley/Kaleb Jarrell won their matches 2 to 1. The team of Kira Jarrell and Lillian McGee got a 3 to 0 forfeit win.
The middle school golfers will hit the road on Tuesday when they travel to Shelbyville’s Riverbend Country Club. Coffee County will square off against Liberty while Westwood will do battle with Harris. The golfers will go off with a shotgun start at 3:30 PM.