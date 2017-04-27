Middle School Golf Teams Split Matches at Bear Trace

Looking for their 2nd straight wins, the Westwood Middle and Coffee County Middle School golf team traveled to Bear Trace on Thursday to take on North and South respectively. The Coffee County team was able to scratch out a 6 ½ to 2 ½ win over South. The Westwood linksters fell to North by a score of 5 to 4.
Coffee County got a sweep from the team of Chance Hancock, Bennett Williams and Olivia Lewis which is good for 3 points. The team of Caleb Jarrell, Keegan Grubbs & Natalie Shawl earned 2 ½ points. The team of Logan Hale and David O’Connor captured one point.
For Westwood, the teams of Christopher Robinson/Blake Perry & Elizabeth Brown/Brayden Gray/Cara Bell each earned 2 points in the losing effort.
The middle school golf teams are back in action on Monday when welcome Fayetteville to Willowbrook. That match will tee off at 4 PM.