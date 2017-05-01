Middle School Golf Teams Split in Monday Match

The middle school golf teams of Coffee County and Westwood welcomed Fayetteville and Tullahoma to Willowbrook on Monday afternoon. Under windy conditions, Coffee County squared off against Fayetteville and Westwood took on Tullahoma under the Junior PGA 2 team scramble format.
Coffee County captured a 5 ½ to ½ win over Fayetteville. The team of Logan Hale and David O’Connor captured 2 ½ flags in their 9 hole match. The team of Chase Hancock and Keegan Grubbs captured all 3 of their flags.
Westwood fell by a final score of 10 to 2 to Tullahoma. Christopher Robinson and Blake Perry captured 2 flags for both of Westwood’s flags.
The middle school golf teams will be back in action next Monday when they welcome Tullahoma to Willowbrook for a 3 team matchup. Tee time is set for 4 PM.