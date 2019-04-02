Middle School Golf Teams Fall in Shelbyville on Tuesday

The Westwood Middle School golf team teed it up again on Tuesday as they traveled to Shelbyville to take on Harris Middle at Riverbend Country Club. The Rockets fared better than they did on Monday but came up short to the Eagles. The Rockets lost 9 ½ to 2 ½.
The team of Lyndsey Paschall and Leah Kate Sullivan captured 1 ½ flags. The team of Araya Hughes and Evan Michael Edison brought home 1 flag.
The Rocket linksters will be back in action on Monday when they take on South Franklin at Willowbrook. That match will tee off at 4 PM.
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++
The Coffee County Middle School golf team visited Riverbend Country Club in Shelbyville on Tuesday for a match with Liberty. The Raiders fell by a final score of 10 to 2.
The duo of Zach Tidwell and Austin Dockrey earned 1 ½ flags. The team of Cadie Prater, Kira Jarrell and Liza Freeze captured a ½ flag.
The Coffee County golfers will return to the course on Monday when they host North Franklin at Willowbrook. That match will tee off at 4 PM.