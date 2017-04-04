«

»

Middle School Golf Season Tees Off in Shelbyville

The Coffee County Middle School and Westwood Middle School golf teams opened up their 2017 season on Tuesday in Shelbyville taking on Liberty and Harris in a pair of matches featuring a new format this season.  Each team will match up in 2 person teams playing 9 holes.  Each 3 holes of the 9 hole match is contested as a single point or “flag”.  The team that wins the majority of the holes in each 3 hole subset, claims a point.  Should the 2 teams tie for the 3 holes, then each team is awarded half a flag.  .

Westwood squared off against Harris and dropped a 9½ to 2½ decision.  The team of Christopher Robinson and Gavin Prater captured a half point.  The team of Elizabeth Brown and Brayden Gray captured ½ point and the team of Macie Lawrence and Lara Bell captured 1½ points.

Coffee County dropped an 11 to 1 decision to Liberty.  The team of Logan Hale and Keegan Grubbs captured a half point while the team of Olivia Lewis and Natalie Shawl captured another ½ point.

Westwood and Coffee County will return to the links on Monday when they play host to Liberty and Harris at Willowbrook.  That match will tee off at 4 PM.