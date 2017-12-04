Middle School Cagers Sweep South on Monday

The Coffee County Middle School basketball teams grabbed a conference sweep on Monday night as they took down the visiting Trojans from South. The Lady Raiders won 54 to 26. The Red Raiders captured a 33 to 29 victory.
Jumping out to an 18 point halftime lead, the Lady Raiders crushed the Lady Trojans to improve to 9 and 2 on the season. Coffee County held South to single digits in 3 of the 4 quarters in the win. Kiya Ferrell led all scorers with 18 points. Marley Perry and Alivia Reel each dropped in 11 points and Chloe Gannon came off the bench to score 5 points in the 4th quarter.
A tremendous defensive effort from the Red Raiders held South to 5 points in the first half as carried a 12 point lead into the locker room at intermission. Coffee County held off a second half rally from the Trojans to salvage a split of the season series with South. Jacob Holder led Coffee County on scoring with 10 points. Connor Shemwell added 9 and Phinehas Rollman added 6.
The middle school Raiders and Lady Raiders will travel to Woodbury on Thursday night to take on Cannon County. The girls’ game will get underway at 6 PM at Cannon County High School.