McGraw & Hill Unveil New Preds Road Jersey

This next part is just a little too easy: I like it, I love it, I want some more of it.
The man responsible for the familiar notes that ring out following a Nashville Predators goal helped to introduce a new era in Preds history, along with his wife, Faith Hill, during their Soul2Soul The World Tour on Saturday night. During their second consecutive show at Bridgestone Arena, Tim McGraw and Hill shared an image of the iconic duo displaying the Predators new ADIZERO road uniform, helping to show off the jersey for the first time.
Adidas unveiled new home uniforms for all 31 NHL clubs on June 20, with the Predators version featuring more Gold and cleaner look. The debut of the road edition of the Predators ADIZERO jerseys completes the fresh design the club will skate with during the 2017-18 season.
The road uniform utilizes strong Gold framing and a traditional feel. The Gold shoulders structure the jersey and feature the familiar alternate logo (a guitar pick with the Tennessee tri-star). The new road uniforms will also have guitar strings over the numbers on the back and sleeves (new for this season), to go with the piano keys on the inside of the collar that help celebrate hockey and Music City.