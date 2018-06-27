Mateo’s Triple in 9th Leads Sounds Past Dodgers

Jorge Mateo broke a 4-4 tie with an RBI triple in the top of the 9th inning on Tuesday night and propelled the Nashville Sounds to a 5-4 victory over the Oklahoma City Dodgers at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The victory ended a three-game losing streak for the Sounds.
The Sounds trailed 2-0 in the 5th when Mateo started the team’s scoring by singling off Brock Stewart to score Sheldon Neuse. Then Melvin Mercedes and Nick Martini connected on consecutive RBI triples, and Ramon Laureano grounded out to score Martini and give the Sounds a 4-2 lead. Neuse has seven multi-hit games in his last 11, and Martini now has reached base safely in 55 consecutive games as a Sound.
Norge Ruiz, up from Double-A Midland to make his Sounds debut, turned in a quality start but lost the 4-2 lead on what became his final pitch of the night. He surrendered a two-run homer to Henry Ramos in the seventh for a 4-4 game. Ruiz gave up four runs – three earned – on six hits in six-plus innings and got a no-decision. That set the stage in the ninth for Mateo, who blasted a triple off the fence in center to score Steve Lombardozzi for the game-deciding run. Dean Kiekhefer (5-0) notched the win, and Bobby Wahl recorded his fifth save. That duo combined with Carlos Ramirez for three scoreless relief innings. Former Sound Pat Venditte (3-2) suffered the loss for the Dodgers.
The four-game series continues Wednesday at 4:35 p.m. with a doubleheader consisting of two seven-inning games. Eric Jokisch (1-7, 4.50) faces in Manny Baneulos (8-3, 2.88) in Game 1, and Ben Bracewell (0-2, 6.46) opposes Drew Hutchison (1-1, 9.00) in Game 2.
The 2018 season is the Sounds’ 41st in franchise history and fourth as the Oakland Athletics’ top affiliate. Single-game tickets are available now by calling (615) 690-4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com.