Mary Anne Walker Grabs Wrestling Medal for Coffee COunty
Mary Anne Walker at the TSSAA State Tournament in Franklin[Photo Provided]
The Coffee County wrestling team closed out their most successful season ever on Saturday at the TSSAA state meet in Franklin. Lady Raider wrestler Mary Anne Walker became the second medalist in program history as she claimed a 5th place finish in the 125 pound class of the girls’ tournament on Saturday. Walker, a sophomore, finished the tournament with a record of 2 and 2 as she won the 5th place match in a first round pinfall.
Rey Reyes(at 182 pounds) was the highest finisher for the Red Raiders as he was eliminated in the round of 16. Reyes was 2 and 2 on the tournament as grabbed a pair of pinfall wins on Thursday. Reyes was eliminated just short of the medal stand by a pin on Friday morning.
Coffee County’s Brett Francis(120 pounds), Chris Seagle(220) and Jesse Hay-Smith(145) bith lost their only 2 matches on Thursday night.